Which of the following is an element of a single premium annuity?
A
A lump-sum payment made at the beginning of the contract
B
Periodic premium payments over the life of the contract
C
Variable interest rates determined monthly
D
Guaranteed annual increases in premium amounts
1
Understand the concept of a single premium annuity: A single premium annuity is a financial product where the purchaser makes a one-time lump-sum payment to the insurance company at the beginning of the contract. This payment is then used to provide periodic income payments, typically during retirement.
Analyze the options provided in the question: The options include a lump-sum payment made at the beginning of the contract, periodic premium payments over the life of the contract, variable interest rates determined monthly, and guaranteed annual increases in premium amounts.
Compare the options to the definition of a single premium annuity: Since a single premium annuity involves a one-time payment, periodic premium payments over the life of the contract and guaranteed annual increases in premium amounts do not align with this type of annuity.
Evaluate the remaining options: Variable interest rates determined monthly are not a defining characteristic of a single premium annuity. The correct element is the lump-sum payment made at the beginning of the contract, as this is the key feature of a single premium annuity.
Conclude that the correct answer is the lump-sum payment made at the beginning of the contract, as it matches the defining characteristic of a single premium annuity.
