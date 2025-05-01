In the 50-30-20 budgeting method, what percentage of income is typically allocated to needs?
A
40%
B
20%
C
30%
D
50%
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the 50-30-20 budgeting method: This method divides income into three categories—needs, wants, and savings. Needs are essential expenses, wants are discretionary spending, and savings are for future financial goals.
Identify the percentage allocated to each category: In the 50-30-20 method, 50% of income is allocated to needs, 30% to wants, and 20% to savings.
Focus on the 'needs' category: Needs include essential expenses such as housing, utilities, groceries, insurance, and minimum debt payments.
Compare the given options: The problem asks for the percentage allocated to needs. The options provided are 40%, 20%, 30%, and 50%. Based on the method, the correct allocation for needs is 50%.
Conclude the reasoning: The 50-30-20 budgeting method clearly specifies that 50% of income is allocated to needs, making this the correct answer.
