Why is insurance considered an essential part of a healthy financial plan?
A
It eliminates the need for any other forms of savings or investments.
B
It helps protect against significant financial losses due to unexpected events.
C
It increases your total income automatically each year.
D
It guarantees that you will never experience any financial setbacks.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of insurance: Insurance is a financial tool designed to protect individuals and businesses from significant financial losses due to unexpected events, such as accidents, illnesses, or natural disasters.
Evaluate the incorrect options: Analyze why the other options are not correct. For example, insurance does not eliminate the need for savings or investments, nor does it automatically increase your income each year or guarantee that you will never experience financial setbacks.
Focus on the correct concept: Insurance provides a safety net by transferring the risk of large financial losses to an insurance company in exchange for regular premium payments.
Relate insurance to financial planning: Recognize that insurance is an essential part of a healthy financial plan because it helps mitigate risks that could otherwise lead to financial instability.
Summarize the key takeaway: Insurance is not a replacement for savings or investments but complements them by offering protection against unforeseen financial hardships.
