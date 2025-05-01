Which element of the fraud triangle can cause managers to make mistakes and errors that harm the organization or employees?
A
Opportunity
B
Pressure
C
Rationalization
D
Segregation of duties
1
Understand the fraud triangle: The fraud triangle consists of three elements—Pressure, Opportunity, and Rationalization—that explain why individuals commit fraud.
Analyze the element 'Pressure': Pressure refers to external or internal forces that compel individuals to act unethically, such as financial stress or unrealistic performance expectations.
Evaluate the element 'Opportunity': Opportunity arises when there are weaknesses in internal controls, such as lack of oversight or segregation of duties, allowing individuals to commit fraud without detection.
Consider the element 'Rationalization': Rationalization is the mental justification individuals use to excuse unethical behavior, such as believing their actions are harmless or necessary.
Segregation of duties is not part of the fraud triangle but is a control mechanism to reduce opportunity for fraud. The element most likely to cause managers to make mistakes and errors is 'Pressure,' as it can lead to poor decision-making under stress.
