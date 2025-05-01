According to the principles of the fraud triangle, which of the following best describes the responsibility of a licensed business and its employees regarding customers' illegal or disorderly activities?
A
Employees are solely responsible, not the business itself.
B
A licensed business and its employees are generally not responsible for customers' illegal or disorderly activities unless they are complicit or negligent.
C
Responsibility only applies if the business is unlicensed.
D
A licensed business and its employees are always legally responsible for any illegal or disorderly activities committed by customers.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the fraud triangle concept, which includes three elements: opportunity, pressure, and rationalization. These elements explain why individuals commit fraud.
Step 2: Recognize that the fraud triangle is primarily used to analyze internal fraud within organizations, not external activities like customer behavior.
Step 3: Evaluate the legal responsibility of a licensed business and its employees. Generally, they are not responsible for customers' illegal or disorderly activities unless they are complicit (actively involved) or negligent (failing to take reasonable precautions).
Step 4: Note that being licensed or unlicensed does not inherently change the responsibility unless specific laws or regulations apply to the business type.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct interpretation aligns with the principle that responsibility arises only in cases of complicity or negligence, not for all customer actions.
