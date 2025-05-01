Which of the following statements is true with respect to product-level activities?
A
Product-level activities are incurred every time a batch of products is produced.
B
Product-level activities are costs that vary directly with the number of units produced.
C
Product-level activities are only related to administrative functions.
D
Product-level activities are costs incurred to support a specific product regardless of the number of units or batches produced.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of product-level activities: These are costs incurred to support a specific product, regardless of the number of units or batches produced. Examples include product design, product testing, and maintaining product specifications.
Analyze the first statement: 'Product-level activities are incurred every time a batch of products is produced.' This is incorrect because product-level activities are not tied to batches but to the product itself.
Evaluate the second statement: 'Product-level activities are costs that vary directly with the number of units produced.' This is incorrect because product-level activities are not variable costs; they are incurred to support the product as a whole, independent of production volume.
Assess the third statement: 'Product-level activities are only related to administrative functions.' This is incorrect because product-level activities are broader and include functions like product design and testing, not just administrative tasks.
Confirm the correct statement: 'Product-level activities are costs incurred to support a specific product regardless of the number of units or batches produced.' This aligns with the definition of product-level activities and is the correct answer.
