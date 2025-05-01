Which of the following is NOT a type of integration or merger commonly discussed in accounting and business combinations?
A
Vertical integration
B
Horizontal integration
C
Managerial accounting
D
Conglomerate merger
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: It is asking about types of integration or mergers commonly discussed in accounting and business combinations. These are strategies companies use to grow or consolidate their operations.
Define the terms: Vertical integration refers to a company expanding its operations into different stages of production within the same industry. Horizontal integration involves merging with or acquiring competitors in the same industry. Conglomerate merger refers to the combination of companies operating in unrelated industries.
Recognize that 'Managerial accounting' is not a type of integration or merger. Managerial accounting is a field of accounting focused on providing financial information to managers for decision-making, not a business combination strategy.
Compare the options provided: Vertical integration, horizontal integration, and conglomerate merger are all valid types of business combinations. Managerial accounting does not fit within this category.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Managerial accounting' because it is unrelated to the types of integration or mergers discussed in accounting and business combinations.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian