Which of the following is an alternative to federal loans for covering your educational expenses?
A
Applying for scholarships and grants
B
Withdrawing from all classes
C
Ignoring tuition bills
D
Refusing to file a FAFSA
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking for alternatives to federal loans for covering educational expenses. Federal loans are a common way to finance education, but there are other options available.
Evaluate the options provided: Scholarships and grants are financial aids that do not require repayment and are often awarded based on merit or need. This makes them a viable alternative to federal loans.
Analyze the other choices: Withdrawing from all classes, ignoring tuition bills, and refusing to file a FAFSA are not practical or responsible alternatives for covering educational expenses. These actions could lead to academic and financial consequences.
Focus on the correct alternative: Scholarships and grants are the most logical and beneficial option among the choices provided. They help reduce the financial burden without incurring debt.
Conclude the reasoning: Applying for scholarships and grants is a proactive and effective way to cover educational expenses, making it the best alternative to federal loans in this scenario.
