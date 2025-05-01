Why is it important to review your bank statement each month?
A
To identify errors or unauthorized transactions and ensure your records match the bank's records.
B
To automatically reconcile your books without any manual effort.
C
To increase the interest rate on your account.
D
To avoid paying taxes on your bank balance.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of reviewing a bank statement: It helps ensure that your financial records align with the bank's records, which is crucial for accurate accounting and financial management.
Identify potential errors: Reviewing your bank statement allows you to spot any discrepancies, such as incorrect charges, duplicate transactions, or missing deposits.
Detect unauthorized transactions: Regularly checking your bank statement helps you identify any fraudulent or unauthorized activity on your account, enabling you to take corrective action promptly.
Reconcile your books: Comparing your bank statement with your own financial records ensures that your accounting books are accurate and up-to-date, which is essential for financial reporting and decision-making.
Understand what reviewing a bank statement does NOT accomplish: It does not automatically reconcile your books, increase your interest rate, or help you avoid paying taxes. These are unrelated to the purpose of reviewing a bank statement.
