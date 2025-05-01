Which of the following best describes what reconciling a bank account involves?
A
Preparing financial statements for external reporting.
B
Recording only the deposits made during the month.
C
Comparing the company's cash records with the bank statement to identify and explain any differences.
D
Calculating interest earned on savings accounts.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of bank reconciliation: Bank reconciliation is the process of comparing the company's cash records (such as the general ledger or cash book) with the bank statement provided by the financial institution to identify and explain any discrepancies.
Identify the purpose of reconciling a bank account: The goal is to ensure that the company's cash records are accurate and match the bank's records, accounting for any differences such as outstanding checks, deposits in transit, or bank fees.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Review each option to determine which one aligns with the definition and purpose of bank reconciliation.
Eliminate incorrect options: For example, preparing financial statements for external reporting and calculating interest earned on savings accounts are unrelated to the process of reconciling a bank account. Recording only deposits made during the month is also not comprehensive enough to describe reconciliation.
Select the correct answer: The correct description of reconciling a bank account is 'Comparing the company's cash records with the bank statement to identify and explain any differences.'
