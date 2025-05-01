Which of the following is also called an employee withholding allowance certificate?
A
Form 1040
B
Form 1099
C
Form W-2
D
Form W-4
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the question: It is asking about a specific form used in financial accounting related to employee withholding allowances.
Review the definitions of the forms mentioned: Form 1040 is used for individual income tax returns, Form 1099 is used to report income other than wages, salaries, and tips, Form W-2 is used to report wages and tax statements, and Form W-4 is used by employees to inform their employer of their tax withholding preferences.
Focus on the term 'employee withholding allowance certificate': This term refers to the form that employees fill out to specify how much tax their employer should withhold from their paycheck.
Match the term to the correct form: Based on the definitions, Form W-4 is the form that fits the description of an 'employee withholding allowance certificate.'
Conclude that Form W-4 is the correct answer, as it is specifically designed for employees to provide withholding information to their employer.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian