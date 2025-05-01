Which of the following financial documents is recommended to store for just one month?
A
Year-end bank statements
B
Tax returns
C
ATM receipts
D
Mortgage documents
1
Understand the purpose of each financial document listed in the problem. Year-end bank statements and tax returns are critical for long-term record-keeping, as they are often required for audits, tax filings, or financial planning.
Recognize that mortgage documents are essential for the duration of the loan and beyond, as they provide proof of ownership and loan terms. These should be stored indefinitely.
Identify ATM receipts as short-term documents. They are typically used to verify transactions against your bank statement and can be discarded once the transaction is confirmed and reconciled.
Consider the general recommendation for storing ATM receipts: keep them for one month or until the transaction appears on your bank statement and is verified.
Conclude that ATM receipts are the financial documents recommended to store for just one month, as they serve a temporary purpose compared to the other documents listed.
