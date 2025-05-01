When it comes to financial aid, you definitely want to avoid any and all loans, but you can accept which of the following?
A
Personal loans from banks
B
Credit card advances
C
Grants and scholarships
D
Payday loans
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of financial aid: Financial aid refers to funding provided to students to help cover educational expenses. It can come in various forms, such as loans, grants, scholarships, and work-study programs.
Differentiate between loans and grants/scholarships: Loans require repayment with interest, while grants and scholarships are forms of financial aid that do not need to be repaid. They are typically awarded based on financial need, academic merit, or other criteria.
Evaluate the options provided: Personal loans from banks, credit card advances, and payday loans are all forms of borrowing that require repayment, often with high interest rates. These are not ideal forms of financial aid.
Identify the correct answer: Grants and scholarships are the preferred forms of financial aid because they do not require repayment and can significantly reduce the financial burden of education.
Apply this understanding to financial decision-making: When seeking financial aid, prioritize grants and scholarships over loans to minimize debt and ensure a more sustainable financial future.
