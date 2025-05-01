A savings account that is insured by the FDIC or NCUA means _____.
A
deposits are protected up to a certain limit if the bank or credit union fails
B
the account holder is guaranteed to never lose money due to market fluctuations
C
the account earns a higher interest rate than uninsured accounts
D
the account is exempt from all federal taxes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) and NCUA (National Credit Union Administration): These organizations provide insurance to protect deposits in banks and credit unions, respectively, up to a certain limit in case the institution fails.
Clarify the concept of deposit insurance: Deposit insurance ensures that account holders will not lose their insured deposits even if the financial institution becomes insolvent. This protection is limited to a specific amount, typically $250,000 per depositor per institution.
Evaluate the incorrect options: The statement 'the account holder is guaranteed to never lose money due to market fluctuations' is incorrect because FDIC and NCUA insurance does not cover losses due to market risks or investment fluctuations.
Analyze the interest rate claim: The statement 'the account earns a higher interest rate than uninsured accounts' is incorrect because FDIC or NCUA insurance does not influence the interest rate offered by the account.
Review the tax exemption claim: The statement 'the account is exempt from all federal taxes' is incorrect because FDIC or NCUA insurance does not provide any tax benefits or exemptions for the account holder.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian