Which of the following is NOT one of the four perspectives of the Balanced Scorecard?
A
Financial Perspective
B
Internal Business Process Perspective
C
Customer Perspective
D
Regulatory Perspective
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the Balanced Scorecard, which is a strategic management tool used to measure organizational performance from multiple perspectives.
Identify the four perspectives of the Balanced Scorecard: Financial Perspective, Internal Business Process Perspective, Customer Perspective, and Learning and Growth Perspective.
Compare the given options (Financial Perspective, Internal Business Process Perspective, Customer Perspective, and Regulatory Perspective) with the standard four perspectives of the Balanced Scorecard.
Recognize that the 'Regulatory Perspective' is not part of the standard Balanced Scorecard framework, as it is not one of the established four perspectives.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Regulatory Perspective' because it does not align with the Balanced Scorecard's framework.
