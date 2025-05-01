Which of the following is an advantage of financial accounting compared to managerial accounting?
A
It provides standardized information useful for external stakeholders.
B
It focuses primarily on future projections and internal decision-making.
C
It is not subject to any regulatory standards or guidelines.
D
It is designed exclusively for use by company management.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the distinction between financial accounting and managerial accounting. Financial accounting is primarily concerned with providing standardized financial information to external stakeholders, such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies. Managerial accounting, on the other hand, focuses on internal decision-making and future projections.
Recognize that financial accounting adheres to regulatory standards and guidelines, such as Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) or International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), ensuring consistency and comparability of financial statements.
Identify that managerial accounting is not subject to regulatory standards and is tailored to meet the specific needs of company management for internal purposes.
Note that financial accounting is designed to provide historical financial data, which is useful for external stakeholders to assess the financial health and performance of a company.
Conclude that the advantage of financial accounting compared to managerial accounting is its ability to provide standardized information useful for external stakeholders, as opposed to focusing on future projections or internal decision-making.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian