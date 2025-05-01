Which statement is true about job costing for service companies versus manufacturing companies?
A
Both service and manufacturing companies use job costing only for mass production of identical products.
B
Job costing in service companies focuses primarily on direct materials, whereas in manufacturing companies it focuses on direct labor.
C
Only manufacturing companies use job costing, while service companies use process costing exclusively.
D
Service companies use job costing to track labor and overhead costs for individual client projects, while manufacturing companies use job costing to track material, labor, and overhead costs for each production job.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of job costing: Job costing is a method used to allocate costs to specific jobs or projects. It is commonly used in industries where products or services are customized or unique.
Differentiate between service companies and manufacturing companies: Service companies provide intangible services, while manufacturing companies produce tangible goods. This distinction affects how job costing is applied.
Analyze the focus of job costing in service companies: Service companies primarily track labor and overhead costs for individual client projects, as direct materials are often minimal or not applicable.
Analyze the focus of job costing in manufacturing companies: Manufacturing companies use job costing to track direct materials, direct labor, and overhead costs for each production job, as these elements are integral to producing goods.
Conclude that the correct statement is: Service companies use job costing to track labor and overhead costs for individual client projects, while manufacturing companies use job costing to track material, labor, and overhead costs for each production job.
Watch next
Master Service Company with a bite sized video explanation from Brian