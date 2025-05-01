Which type of company is least likely to use a process costing system?
A
Merchandising company
B
Manufacturing company
C
Service company
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of process costing: Process costing is a method used to allocate costs to products that are mass-produced in a continuous flow or process. It is commonly used in industries where products are indistinguishable from one another, such as chemicals, textiles, or food production.
Identify the types of companies mentioned: The problem lists three types of companies—merchandising, manufacturing, and service companies. Each has distinct characteristics in terms of operations and cost allocation.
Analyze the applicability of process costing to each type: Manufacturing companies often use process costing because they produce goods in large quantities with similar characteristics. Merchandising companies do not produce goods but sell finished products, so they typically use inventory costing methods like FIFO or LIFO. Service companies provide intangible services rather than physical goods, making process costing irrelevant for their operations.
Determine which company type is least likely to use process costing: Since service companies do not produce physical goods, they are least likely to use a process costing system. Their costs are typically allocated based on time, labor, or specific projects rather than a production process.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct answer is 'Service company' because process costing is designed for industries that produce tangible goods in a continuous process, which does not align with the nature of service companies.
Watch next
Master Service Company with a bite sized video explanation from Brian