Multiple Choice
A company has assets totaling $50,000 and equity of $20,000. What are their liabilities?
1748
views
25
rank
Master Fundamental Accounting Equation with a bite sized video explanation from BrianStart learning
A company has assets totaling $50,000 and equity of $20,000. What are their liabilities?
A company has liabilities of $25,000 and assets of $35,000. What is the company's equity?
If a company has liabilities of $65,000 and equity of $25,000, what are the company's assets worth?