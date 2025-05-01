Analyze the incorrect options: \( \text{Assets} = \text{Revenues} - \text{Expenses} \) is incorrect because revenues and expenses are part of the income statement, not the balance sheet. \( \text{Equity} = \text{Assets} + \text{Liabilities} \) is incorrect because equity is derived from \( \text{Assets} - \text{Liabilities} \). \( \text{Liabilities} = \text{Assets} + \text{Equity} \) is incorrect because liabilities are part of the equation, not the sum of assets and equity.