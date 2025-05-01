Under the allowance method, what is the effect on net accounts receivable when an uncollectible account is written off?
A
Net accounts receivable increases.
B
Net accounts receivable decreases.
C
Allowance for doubtful accounts increases.
D
Net accounts receivable remains unchanged.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the allowance method: Under this method, businesses estimate uncollectible accounts and record them as an expense in advance, creating an 'Allowance for Doubtful Accounts' contra-asset account.
Recognize the relationship between accounts receivable and the allowance account: The net accounts receivable is calculated as 'Accounts Receivable - Allowance for Doubtful Accounts'.
Analyze the write-off process: When an uncollectible account is written off, the business reduces both 'Accounts Receivable' and 'Allowance for Doubtful Accounts' by the same amount.
Evaluate the impact on net accounts receivable: Since both 'Accounts Receivable' and 'Allowance for Doubtful Accounts' decrease equally, the net accounts receivable ('Accounts Receivable - Allowance for Doubtful Accounts') remains unchanged.
Conclude: Writing off an uncollectible account does not affect the net accounts receivable because the reduction in accounts receivable is offset by the reduction in the allowance account.
Watch next
Master Net Accounts Receivable: Allowance for Doubtful Accounts with a bite sized video explanation from Brian