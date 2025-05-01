When an account becomes uncollectible and must be written off under the allowance method, which of the following is the correct journal entry?
A
Debit Cash; Credit Accounts Receivable
B
Debit Accounts Receivable; Credit Allowance for Doubtful Accounts
C
Debit Bad Debt Expense; Credit Accounts Receivable
D
Debit Allowance for Doubtful Accounts; Credit Accounts Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the allowance method: Under the allowance method, businesses estimate uncollectible accounts and record them as an expense in advance, creating an Allowance for Doubtful Accounts (a contra-asset account). This method ensures compliance with the matching principle in accounting.
Identify the scenario: When an account is determined to be uncollectible, it must be written off. Writing off an account means removing the balance of the uncollectible account from Accounts Receivable and reducing the Allowance for Doubtful Accounts.
Determine the correct journal entry: To write off the uncollectible account, you debit the Allowance for Doubtful Accounts (to decrease the contra-asset account) and credit Accounts Receivable (to remove the uncollectible account from the books).
Analyze why other options are incorrect: For example, 'Debit Cash; Credit Accounts Receivable' is incorrect because no cash is received when writing off an uncollectible account. Similarly, 'Debit Bad Debt Expense; Credit Accounts Receivable' is incorrect because the expense was already recorded when the allowance was created.
Apply the journal entry: The correct journal entry is 'Debit Allowance for Doubtful Accounts; Credit Accounts Receivable,' which reflects the removal of the uncollectible account and the adjustment to the allowance account.
Watch next
Master Net Accounts Receivable: Allowance for Doubtful Accounts with a bite sized video explanation from Brian