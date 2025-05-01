You received $200 from your grandma for your birthday. According to sound financial-accounting principles, what should you do first?
A
Spend the $200 immediately on a gift for yourself.
B
Record the $200 as income in your personal financial records.
C
Ignore the $200 since it is a gift and not taxable.
D
Lend the $200 to a friend without documenting the transaction.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of income recognition: In financial accounting, income is recorded when it is earned or received, regardless of its source. Gifts, such as the $200 received from your grandma, are considered personal income and should be documented in your financial records.
Determine the appropriate financial record: Identify where to record the $200 in your personal financial records. This could be a personal ledger, a budgeting app, or any system you use to track your finances.
Record the transaction: Create an entry in your financial records. Specify the date, the source of the income (e.g., 'Gift from Grandma'), and the amount received ($200). This ensures transparency and accuracy in your financial tracking.
Consider the tax implications: While personal gifts are generally not taxable, it is important to understand the tax laws in your jurisdiction. If the gift exceeds a certain threshold, it may have tax implications. Consult a tax professional if needed.
Use the recorded information for financial planning: Once the $200 is recorded, you can use this information to make informed decisions about how to allocate or spend the money, ensuring it aligns with your financial goals.
