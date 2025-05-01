Which of the following is a common reason someone might need to visit a financial institution branch in person?
A
To check their account balance, which can only be done online
B
To access online banking services exclusively
C
To deposit or withdraw large amounts of cash
D
To purchase groceries
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: It is asking about reasons someone might need to visit a financial institution branch in person, rather than using online services.
Eliminate options that are clearly incorrect or irrelevant. For example, checking account balances and accessing online banking services can typically be done online, so these options are not valid reasons to visit a branch.
Consider the nature of transactions that require physical presence. Depositing or withdrawing large amounts of cash often requires in-person verification and handling, which cannot be done online.
Evaluate the remaining options for relevance. Purchasing groceries is unrelated to financial institution services, so this option can also be eliminated.
Conclude that the correct reason to visit a financial institution branch in person is to deposit or withdraw large amounts of cash, as this is a common scenario requiring physical presence.
Watch next
Master Welcome! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian