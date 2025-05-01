Which of the following best describes the balance sheet effect of a short-term (less than 1 year) lease under current accounting standards?
A
A right-of-use asset and a lease liability are recognized on the balance sheet.
B
Only a right-of-use asset is recognized on the balance sheet.
C
No asset or liability is recognized on the balance sheet.
D
Only a lease liability is recognized on the balance sheet.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a short-term lease under current accounting standards. A short-term lease is defined as a lease with a term of 12 months or less and does not include a purchase option.
Review the accounting treatment for short-term leases under current standards (e.g., IFRS 16 or ASC 842). Short-term leases are typically exempt from the requirement to recognize a right-of-use asset and lease liability on the balance sheet.
Consider the practical expedient provided by the standards, which allows entities to not recognize assets or liabilities for short-term leases. Instead, lease payments are expensed directly in the income statement.
Evaluate the options provided in the question. Since short-term leases do not require recognition of a right-of-use asset or lease liability, the correct description aligns with the option stating 'No asset or liability is recognized on the balance sheet.'
Conclude that the balance sheet effect of a short-term lease under current accounting standards is that no asset or liability is recognized, as the lease payments are treated as an expense.
