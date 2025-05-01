Which type of accounting is primarily responsible for recording and reporting transactions such as a policy loan taken by a life insurance policyowner against the cash value of their policy?
A
Tax accounting
B
Insurance accounting
C
Managerial accounting
D
Financial accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the transaction: A policy loan taken by a life insurance policyowner against the cash value of their policy is a transaction specific to the insurance industry. It involves recording the loan and its impact on the cash value of the policy.
Identify the type of accounting that deals with industry-specific transactions: Insurance accounting is specialized to handle transactions unique to insurance companies, such as policy loans, premium payments, and claims.
Differentiate between the other types of accounting: Tax accounting focuses on compliance with tax laws and regulations, managerial accounting is used for internal decision-making, and financial accounting deals with general financial reporting for external stakeholders.
Recognize that insurance accounting is the correct answer because it is tailored to record and report transactions specific to the insurance industry, including policy loans.
Conclude that the correct type of accounting for this transaction is insurance accounting, as it ensures accurate reporting and compliance within the insurance sector.
