If a company offers compensatory time to an employee instead of overtime, a worker must:
A
Be paid double their regular hourly wage for the overtime hours
B
Receive a bonus payment instead of time off or overtime pay
C
Work additional hours without any additional compensation or time off
D
Receive time off at a later date equal to the overtime hours worked
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of compensatory time: Compensatory time, often referred to as 'comp time,' is an arrangement where employees are given time off instead of monetary payment for overtime hours worked.
Review the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA): In many jurisdictions, compensatory time is regulated by labor laws, such as the FLSA in the United States, which specifies how overtime and compensatory time should be handled.
Clarify the correct answer: The correct answer states that the employee receives time off at a later date equal to the overtime hours worked. This means the employee is compensated for their overtime work in the form of equivalent time off rather than additional pay.
Compare the incorrect options: Analyze why the other options are incorrect. For example, paying double the regular hourly wage is monetary compensation, not compensatory time. Similarly, a bonus payment or requiring additional hours without compensation does not align with the concept of compensatory time.
Summarize the key takeaway: Compensatory time is a non-monetary form of compensation for overtime hours, where employees are granted equivalent time off instead of receiving overtime pay.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian