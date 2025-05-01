Which of the following should NOT be included when interpreting a bank statement?
A
Bank service charges
B
Company's petty cash balance
C
Deposits in transit
D
Outstanding checks
Step 1: Understand the purpose of a bank statement. A bank statement is a summary provided by the bank that shows all transactions in a bank account over a specific period, including deposits, withdrawals, and fees.
Step 2: Identify the items typically included in a bank statement. These include bank service charges, deposits in transit, and outstanding checks, as they directly relate to the reconciliation of the bank account.
Step 3: Recognize that the company's petty cash balance is not part of the bank statement. Petty cash is a small amount of cash kept on hand for minor expenses and is managed separately from the bank account.
Step 4: Understand the reconciliation process. When interpreting a bank statement, you reconcile the bank's records with the company's records by accounting for items like deposits in transit and outstanding checks.
Step 5: Conclude that the company's petty cash balance should NOT be included when interpreting a bank statement, as it is unrelated to the transactions recorded by the bank.
