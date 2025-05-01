In a manufacturing company, Finished Goods Inventory is reported on which financial statement?
A
Balance sheet (as a current asset, unless expected to be sold beyond one year)
B
Income statement (as an operating expense)
C
Statement of cash flows (as an operating cash inflow)
D
Statement of retained earnings (as an adjustment to beginning retained earnings)
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of Finished Goods Inventory. It represents the cost of products that have been completed but not yet sold by the company.
Step 2: Recall the purpose of each financial statement: the Balance Sheet shows assets, liabilities, and equity at a point in time; the Income Statement shows revenues and expenses over a period; the Statement of Cash Flows shows cash inflows and outflows; the Statement of Retained Earnings shows changes in retained earnings.
Step 3: Determine where inventory is classified. Since Finished Goods Inventory is an asset that the company owns and expects to sell, it is reported as a current asset on the Balance Sheet.
Step 4: Recognize that Finished Goods Inventory is not an expense, so it does not appear on the Income Statement as an operating expense.
Step 5: Understand that inventory does not directly affect cash flows or retained earnings adjustments, so it is not reported on the Statement of Cash Flows or the Statement of Retained Earnings.
Watch next
Master Merchandising Companies with a bite sized video explanation from Brian