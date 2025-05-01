Which of the following best describes what is included in merchandise inventory for a merchandising company?
A
Office supplies and equipment
B
Goods purchased for resale that are still on hand at the end of the period
C
Work in process and finished goods
D
Raw materials used in the production process
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of merchandise inventory: Merchandise inventory refers to goods that a merchandising company has purchased for resale to customers. It includes items that are still on hand at the end of the accounting period.
Eliminate options that do not fit the definition: Office supplies and equipment are not part of merchandise inventory because they are not intended for resale. Similarly, raw materials, work in process, and finished goods are associated with manufacturing companies, not merchandising companies.
Focus on the correct option: Goods purchased for resale that are still on hand at the end of the period are included in merchandise inventory. This aligns with the definition of merchandise inventory for a merchandising company.
Relate the concept to the accounting cycle: Merchandise inventory is reported as a current asset on the balance sheet and plays a role in calculating the cost of goods sold (COGS) during the period.
Summarize the importance: Proper classification of merchandise inventory ensures accurate financial reporting and helps the company assess its profitability and inventory management efficiency.
