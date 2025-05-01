Which of the following is least likely to be kept as part of one’s financial records?
A
Personal diary entries
B
Bank statements
C
Invoices
D
Receipts for business expenses
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of financial records. Financial records are documents that track financial transactions, income, expenses, and other monetary activities. They are essential for budgeting, tax preparation, and financial analysis.
Step 2: Analyze each option provided in the question. Consider whether the item is directly related to financial transactions or business activities.
Step 3: Evaluate 'Personal diary entries.' These are typically personal reflections or notes and do not contain financial information or records of transactions, making them unrelated to financial accounting.
Step 4: Evaluate 'Bank statements.' These are official records provided by banks that detail account activity, including deposits, withdrawals, and balances, making them crucial for financial record-keeping.
Step 5: Evaluate 'Invoices' and 'Receipts for business expenses.' Both are essential financial documents that record transactions and expenses, often used for accounting and tax purposes. Compare these to 'Personal diary entries' to identify the least relevant item.
