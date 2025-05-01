Which of the following is an advantage of certificates of deposit (CDs) over savings accounts?
A
CDs provide check-writing privileges.
B
CDs typically offer higher interest rates than savings accounts.
C
CDs have no minimum deposit requirements.
D
CDs allow unlimited withdrawals without penalty.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Certificates of Deposit (CDs): CDs are time deposits offered by banks and financial institutions where you agree to leave your money for a fixed term in exchange for a higher interest rate compared to regular savings accounts.
Compare the features of CDs and savings accounts: Savings accounts typically offer lower interest rates but provide flexibility such as check-writing privileges and unlimited withdrawals. CDs, on the other hand, often have higher interest rates but come with restrictions like penalties for early withdrawal.
Evaluate the options provided in the question: Analyze each statement to determine which accurately reflects an advantage of CDs over savings accounts. For example, CDs do not provide check-writing privileges, and they often have minimum deposit requirements.
Focus on the correct answer: CDs typically offer higher interest rates than savings accounts. This is a key advantage of CDs, as they reward customers for committing their funds for a specified period.
Conclude by reinforcing the importance of understanding the trade-offs: While CDs offer higher interest rates, they lack the flexibility of savings accounts. This makes them suitable for individuals who can afford to lock their funds for a fixed term without needing immediate access.
