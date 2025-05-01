Which of the following best describes the free-look provision in an insurance policy?
A
The right to cancel the policy within a specified period and receive a full refund of premiums paid.
B
The option to convert a term policy to a whole life policy at any time.
C
The ability to increase the policy's coverage amount without additional underwriting.
D
The right to borrow against the policy's cash value at any time.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a free-look provision in an insurance policy. It is a clause that allows the policyholder to review the terms and conditions of the policy after purchase and decide whether to keep it or cancel it within a specified period.
Step 2: Recognize that the free-look provision is designed to provide the policyholder with a risk-free opportunity to evaluate the policy and ensure it meets their needs.
Step 3: Note that if the policyholder decides to cancel the policy within the free-look period, they are entitled to a full refund of any premiums paid.
Step 4: Compare the given options to the definition of the free-look provision. Eliminate options that do not align with the concept, such as converting a term policy to a whole life policy, increasing coverage without underwriting, or borrowing against the policy's cash value.
Step 5: Identify the correct option that matches the definition of the free-look provision: 'The right to cancel the policy within a specified period and receive a full refund of premiums paid.'
