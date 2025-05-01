Which of the following is NOT a type of accounting?
A
Tax Accounting
B
Managerial Accounting
C
Financial Accounting
D
Biological Accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of accounting mentioned in the problem. Tax Accounting, Managerial Accounting, and Financial Accounting are all established branches of accounting, each serving specific purposes.
Step 2: Tax Accounting focuses on preparing and filing tax returns, ensuring compliance with tax laws, and planning for tax efficiency.
Step 3: Managerial Accounting involves providing financial and non-financial information to managers for decision-making, planning, and controlling operations within an organization.
Step 4: Financial Accounting is concerned with recording, summarizing, and reporting an organization's financial transactions to external parties, such as investors and creditors, through financial statements.
Step 5: Biological Accounting is not a recognized type of accounting. It does not fall under the established branches of accounting, making it the correct answer to the question.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian