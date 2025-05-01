Tatum Company has four products in its inventory. Information about ending inventory is as follows:| Product | Cost per Unit | Net Realizable Value per Unit ||---------|--------------|-------------------------------|| A | $10 | $12 || B | $15 | $13 || C | $8 | $9 || D | $20 | $18 |Using the lower of cost or net realizable value (LCNRV) rule applied to each item separately, what is the total value of ending inventory?