A company started the year with $10,000 of inventory. If the ending inventory is overstated by $2,000, what is the effect on net income for the year?
A
Net income will be overstated by $10,000.
B
Net income will not be affected.
C
Net income will be overstated by $2,000.
D
Net income will be understated by $2,000.
Step 1: Understand the relationship between inventory and net income. In financial accounting, ending inventory affects the cost of goods sold (COGS), which in turn impacts net income. If ending inventory is overstated, COGS will be understated, leading to an overstatement of net income.
Step 2: Recall the formula for COGS: \( \text{COGS} = \text{Beginning Inventory} + \text{Purchases} - \text{Ending Inventory} \). If ending inventory is overstated, the subtraction in the formula will result in a lower COGS.
Step 3: Analyze the impact of understated COGS. Since \( \text{Net Income} = \text{Revenue} - \text{COGS} - \text{Expenses} \), a lower COGS increases net income, causing it to be overstated.
Step 4: Determine the amount of overstatement. The problem states that ending inventory is overstated by $2,000. This directly reduces COGS by $2,000, leading to an overstatement of net income by the same amount.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is: Net income will be overstated by $2,000, as the overstatement in ending inventory directly inflates net income by the same amount.
