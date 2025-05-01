An error in ending inventory causes an error in the next period’s:
A
Accounts payable
B
Depreciation expense
C
Sales revenue
D
Beginning inventory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between ending inventory and beginning inventory: Ending inventory of one period becomes the beginning inventory of the next period. Therefore, any error in ending inventory will directly affect the beginning inventory of the subsequent period.
Recognize the impact of inventory errors on financial statements: Inventory errors can affect the cost of goods sold (COGS), which in turn impacts net income and retained earnings. This is why beginning inventory is crucial for accurate financial reporting.
Analyze why the other options are incorrect: Accounts payable, depreciation expense, and sales revenue are not directly affected by inventory errors. These items are influenced by other factors such as purchases, asset usage, and sales transactions.
Relate the error to the accounting equation: Inventory is part of current assets, and errors in inventory can distort the balance sheet and income statement. This highlights the importance of accurate inventory reporting.
Conclude that the correct answer is beginning inventory: Since ending inventory directly rolls over to beginning inventory in the next period, any error in ending inventory will cause an error in beginning inventory.
Watch next
Master Inventory Errors with a bite sized video explanation from Brian