Which type of cost is most commonly associated with the maintenance section in accounting?
A
Direct material costs
B
Research and development costs
C
Indirect costs (overhead)
D
Selling expenses
1
Understand the concept of indirect costs (overhead): These are costs that cannot be directly traced to a specific product or service but are necessary for the overall operation of the business. Examples include maintenance, utilities, and administrative expenses.
Recognize that maintenance costs are typically categorized as indirect costs because they support the overall functioning of the business rather than being directly tied to the production of goods or services.
Differentiate indirect costs from direct costs: Direct costs, such as direct material costs, are directly attributable to the production of specific goods or services. Maintenance costs do not fall into this category.
Compare indirect costs with other categories like research and development costs and selling expenses: Research and development costs are associated with innovation and product development, while selling expenses relate to marketing and sales activities. Maintenance costs do not align with these categories.
Conclude that maintenance costs are most commonly associated with indirect costs (overhead) in accounting, as they are essential for the general operation of the business but not directly tied to production or sales.
