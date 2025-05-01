Which of the following best describes the difference between a tax credit and a tax deduction?
A
A tax credit increases taxable income, while a tax deduction decreases the amount of tax owed.
B
A tax credit is only available to corporations, while a tax deduction is only available to individuals.
C
A tax credit directly reduces the amount of tax owed, while a tax deduction reduces taxable income.
D
A tax credit and a tax deduction both reduce taxable income by the same amount.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a tax credit: A tax credit directly reduces the amount of tax owed by the taxpayer. For example, if a taxpayer owes $1,000 in taxes and has a $200 tax credit, the tax owed is reduced to $800.
Understand the concept of a tax deduction: A tax deduction reduces taxable income, which indirectly lowers the amount of tax owed. For example, if a taxpayer has $50,000 in taxable income and a $5,000 deduction, the taxable income is reduced to $45,000, and the tax owed is calculated based on the reduced income.
Compare the effects of a tax credit and a tax deduction: A tax credit provides a direct reduction in the tax liability, while a tax deduction reduces the taxable income, which may result in a smaller reduction in tax liability depending on the taxpayer's tax rate.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Evaluate each statement to determine its accuracy based on the definitions of tax credit and tax deduction.
Identify the correct answer: The correct answer is the statement that accurately describes the difference between a tax credit and a tax deduction, which is 'A tax credit directly reduces the amount of tax owed, while a tax deduction reduces taxable income.'
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian