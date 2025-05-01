Multiple Choice
Using the aging schedule above, which of the following best describes how the Allowance for Doubtful Accounts is determined under the aging of receivables method?
A company has gross accounts receivable totaling $150,000. The company uses the aging-of-receivables method to estimate the allowance for doubtful accounts. The company estimates that the amount of uncollectible receivables will be $3,600. Currently, the allowance for doubtful accounts has a debit balance of $800. What is the journal entry to record this year's bad debt expense?