Financial Accounting7. Receivables and InvestmentsNet Accounts Receivable: Aging of Receivables Method
A company has gross accounts receivable totaling $150,000. The company uses the aging-of-receivables method to estimate the allowance for doubtful accounts. The company estimates that the amount of uncollectible receivables will be $3,600. Currently, the allowance for doubtful accounts has a debit balance of $800. What is the journal entry to record this year's bad debt expense?

Master Net Accounts Receivable: Aging of Receivables Method with a bite sized video explanation from Brian Krogol

Net Accounts Receivable: Aging of Receivables Method
