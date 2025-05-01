In the context of the fundamental accounting equation, profit is calculated as the total amount of money made minus which of the following?
A
Prices
B
Supply
C
Expenses
D
Revenue
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fundamental accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. Profit is a component of equity and is derived from the relationship between revenue and expenses.
Recognize that profit is calculated as the difference between revenue (total money earned) and expenses (costs incurred to generate the revenue).
Clarify the terms: Revenue refers to the total income generated from business activities, while expenses are the costs associated with operating the business, such as rent, salaries, and utilities.
Eliminate incorrect options: 'Prices' and 'Supply' are not directly related to the calculation of profit in the fundamental accounting equation. They may influence revenue or expenses but are not part of the direct formula.
Conclude that profit is calculated as Revenue - Expenses, which aligns with the correct answer provided in the problem.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Accounting Equation with a bite sized video explanation from Brian