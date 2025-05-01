To know your net worth, subtract your liabilities from your _____.
A
equity
B
expenses
C
assets
D
revenues
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of net worth: Net worth is calculated as the difference between what you own (assets) and what you owe (liabilities). It represents the financial position of an individual or entity.
Identify the components involved: Assets are resources owned by an individual or entity that have economic value, while liabilities are obligations or debts owed to others.
Recall the formula for net worth: Net Worth = Assets - Liabilities. This formula is fundamental in financial accounting and personal finance.
Analyze the options provided: Equity, expenses, and revenues are not directly used in the calculation of net worth. Equity represents ownership interest, expenses are costs incurred, and revenues are income earned.
Select the correct term: Assets are the correct term to use in the formula for net worth, as they represent the total value of owned resources that are reduced by liabilities to determine net worth.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Accounting Equation with a bite sized video explanation from Brian