Which of the following terms refers to the amount added to the cost of a product to set the selling price?
A
Discount
B
Net Sales
C
Gross Profit
D
Markup
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'Markup': Markup refers to the amount added to the cost of a product to determine its selling price. It is a key term in pricing strategies and helps businesses cover costs and generate profit.
Differentiate between the given terms: Discount refers to a reduction in the selling price, Net Sales is the revenue after deducting returns and allowances, and Gross Profit is the difference between sales revenue and the cost of goods sold. None of these terms directly relate to the process of setting the selling price.
Recognize that 'Markup' is the correct term: Markup is specifically used to calculate the selling price by adding a percentage or fixed amount to the cost of the product.
Apply the concept in practice: To calculate the selling price using markup, the formula is: Selling Price = Cost + Markup. This ensures the business covers its costs and achieves its desired profit margin.
Reinforce understanding: Markup is a critical concept in financial accounting and pricing strategies, as it directly impacts profitability and competitive positioning in the market.
