Which of the following is subtracted from gross sales to calculate net sales on the income statement?
A
Interest expense
B
Cost of goods sold
C
Sales returns and allowances
D
Operating expenses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of gross sales: Gross sales represent the total revenue generated from sales before any deductions.
Learn about net sales: Net sales are calculated by subtracting specific deductions from gross sales. These deductions typically include sales returns, allowances, and discounts.
Identify the correct deduction: Sales returns and allowances are subtracted from gross sales because they represent reductions in revenue due to returned goods or price adjustments.
Clarify why other options are incorrect: Interest expense, cost of goods sold, and operating expenses are not subtracted from gross sales to calculate net sales. These items are accounted for later in the income statement under different categories.
Apply the formula for net sales: Net Sales = Gross Sales - Sales Returns and Allowances - Discounts (if applicable).
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian