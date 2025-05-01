Which of the following is a reason that corporations are able to raise large amounts of money compared to other types of business organizations?
A
Corporations are limited to a small number of owners.
B
Corporations can issue shares of stock to a large number of investors.
C
Corporations are not required to pay taxes on their profits.
D
Corporations have unlimited liability for their owners.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of corporations: Corporations are distinct legal entities separate from their owners, which allows them to raise capital in unique ways compared to sole proprietorships or partnerships.
Recognize the key feature of corporations: Corporations can issue shares of stock, which represent ownership in the company. These shares can be sold to a large number of investors, enabling the corporation to raise substantial amounts of money.
Compare corporations to other business organizations: Unlike sole proprietorships and partnerships, which are typically limited to a small number of owners, corporations can have thousands or even millions of shareholders.
Clarify the incorrect options: Corporations are required to pay taxes on their profits, and they offer limited liability to their owners, meaning owners are not personally responsible for the corporation's debts. These features do not directly contribute to raising large amounts of money.
Conclude why issuing shares is the correct answer: The ability to issue shares to a large number of investors is the primary reason corporations can raise significant funds, making this the correct answer to the question.
