Which of the following is a characteristic of the process costing method?
A
Costs are accumulated for each department or process over a period of time.
B
It is primarily used when products are highly customized.
C
Costs are assigned to specific jobs or batches.
D
Direct materials are always traced to individual units.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of process costing: Process costing is a method used to allocate costs in industries where production is continuous and products are indistinguishable from one another, such as in manufacturing or chemical processing.
Identify the key characteristic of process costing: Costs are accumulated for each department or process over a specific period of time, rather than being assigned to individual jobs or batches.
Compare process costing with job costing: Unlike process costing, job costing is used for highly customized products, where costs are assigned to specific jobs or batches.
Clarify the role of direct materials in process costing: In process costing, direct materials are typically added at specific stages of production and are not traced to individual units, as the products are homogeneous.
Select the correct characteristic: Based on the explanation, the correct characteristic of process costing is that costs are accumulated for each department or process over a period of time.
