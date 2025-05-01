Providing services to customers on account would be recorded with a:
A
Debit to Service Revenue and credit to Accounts Receivable
B
Debit to Cash and credit to Service Revenue
C
Debit to Service Revenue and credit to Cash
D
Debit to Accounts Receivable and credit to Service Revenue
1
Understand the concept of 'providing services on account': This means the company has performed a service but has not yet received cash payment. Instead, the customer promises to pay later, creating an Accounts Receivable.
Recall the accounting principle of double-entry bookkeeping: Every transaction affects at least two accounts, with one account debited and another credited.
Identify the accounts involved: Since the company is providing services, Service Revenue is credited to reflect the income earned. Accounts Receivable is debited to record the amount owed by the customer.
Apply the rule for debits and credits: Debits increase asset accounts (like Accounts Receivable), while credits increase revenue accounts (like Service Revenue).
Record the journal entry: Debit Accounts Receivable to increase the asset account and credit Service Revenue to increase the revenue account, ensuring the transaction is properly recorded.
