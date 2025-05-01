Which of the following correctly describes the journal entry to record the purchase of materials on account?
A
Debit Accounts Payable; Credit Materials
B
Debit Cash; Credit Materials
C
Debit Materials; Credit Accounts Payable
D
Debit Materials; Credit Cash
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of the transaction. The purchase of materials on account means the company is acquiring materials but has not yet paid for them. This creates a liability (Accounts Payable) and increases the asset (Materials).
Step 2: Recall the rules of debits and credits. Assets increase with a debit, and liabilities increase with a credit. Since Materials is an asset and Accounts Payable is a liability, the journal entry must reflect these changes.
Step 3: Determine the correct accounts to use. For this transaction, the Materials account will be debited to reflect the increase in assets, and the Accounts Payable account will be credited to reflect the increase in liabilities.
Step 4: Write the journal entry. The format will be: Debit Materials (to increase the asset) and Credit Accounts Payable (to increase the liability).
Step 5: Verify the journal entry. Ensure that the debit and credit amounts are equal, and confirm that the accounts used align with the nature of the transaction (purchase of materials on account).
