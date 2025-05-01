Long-term investments are most commonly used to save money for which of the following purposes?
A
Retirement planning
B
Daily operating expenses
C
Petty cash needs
D
Short-term inventory purchases
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of long-term investments: These are assets or funds that are intended to be held for an extended period, typically more than a year, to achieve financial goals such as wealth accumulation or retirement planning.
Analyze the purpose of long-term investments: They are generally used for goals that require significant time to achieve, such as retirement planning, rather than short-term needs like daily operating expenses or petty cash.
Evaluate the options provided: Daily operating expenses, petty cash needs, and short-term inventory purchases are all short-term financial needs and are not suitable for long-term investments.
Recognize that retirement planning aligns with the nature of long-term investments: Retirement planning requires saving and investing over decades to ensure financial security in later years.
Conclude that the correct purpose for long-term investments is retirement planning, as it matches the long-term horizon and financial goals associated with these types of investments.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian