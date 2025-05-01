Which of the following retirement plans does NOT qualify for a federal income tax deduction?
A
Roth IRA
B
401(k) Plan
C
SEP IRA
D
Traditional IRA
1
Understand the concept of tax deductions for retirement plans: Tax deductions allow individuals to reduce their taxable income by contributing to certain retirement accounts. However, not all retirement plans qualify for these deductions.
Review the characteristics of each retirement plan: Roth IRA, 401(k) Plan, SEP IRA, and Traditional IRA. Focus on whether contributions to these plans are tax-deductible.
Analyze the Roth IRA: Contributions to a Roth IRA are made with after-tax dollars, meaning they do not qualify for a federal income tax deduction. However, withdrawals in retirement are tax-free.
Compare the other plans: Contributions to 401(k) Plans, SEP IRAs, and Traditional IRAs are typically tax-deductible, reducing taxable income in the year of contribution.
Conclude that the Roth IRA does not qualify for a federal income tax deduction, as its contributions are not tax-deductible, unlike the other listed plans.
